Carolina Panthers' latest move puts them in the market for new return specialist
Undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2022, Raheem Blackshear began his career with the Buffalo Bills. He was unable to make their 53-man roster as a rookie, but the Bills kept him around as a member of their practice squad. That didn't last long, with the Carolina Panthers signing him in September of that year.
He was used sparingly as a running back, with 77 yards as a rookie on 23 rushing attempts. That remained the case for the next three seasons, with Blackshear recording just 203 yards and three touchdowns on 52 attempts.
He was, however, utilized in the return game. Blackshear had 1,734 yards on kick returns and 200 on punt returns. This past season was his best as he had 936 yards combined on returns. That wasn't enough for him to get a tender though as the Panthers plan to let the restricted free agent hit the open market.
This move leaves the Panthers in need of a new return specialist. In 2024, they used Deven Thompkins for 10 returns, but he's also an restricted free agent. The next highest usage went to Xavier Leggette, who had 102 yards on four kick returns.
Leggette could still find himself being utilized but he's also a key piece of the offensive puzzle, so they don't want to risk overutilizing him.
The most likely option will be finding a replacement in the NFL Draft — unless Blackshear fails to land a new deal and makes his way back.
