Georgia defenders become Carolina Panthers' 2 most popular mock draft picks

The Carolina Panthers could wind up with their choice of defensive studs from UGA.

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers' defense was a mess in 2024. They ranked dead last in the NFL in both points (534) and yards surrendered (6,877). They also gave up more touchdowns than any other team, with opponents scoring 35 of them. That's why countless mock drafts this offseason have them bolstering that side of the ball.

One of the latest, from Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports, continues that trend. He has the Panthers taking Mykel Williams from Georgia at No. 8 overall. However, he says it's another UGA defender they might prefer — linebacker Jalen Walker.

Walker is off the board at No. 6 in this mock, landing with the Las Vegas Raiders. He's often linked to the Panthers though, and it's safe to say he could be the choice if he's there when they make their first selection.

Carolina Panthers
Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If so, the Panthers would add a chess piece to their defense. Walker is a hybrid linebacker/edge rusher capable of impacting the game in multiple ways. He could be a building block for them similar to Micah Parsons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams is no slouch either, even if he's still developing as a pass rusher. An ankle injury slowed him down in 2024 but he remained a strong presence on the edge and has the size (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) to be a force against the run.

Either selection would be a win for the Panthers, who need an infusion of youth in their front seven.

