NFL analyst predicts 3 key rookies will start for the Carolina Panthers this year
Generally speaking, NFL teams that have to rely a lot on rookies tend not to do very well. There are exceptions, such as the 2016 Atlanta Falcons squad that had four rookies starting as they made it all the way to the Super Bowl. However, usually players in their first year in the league aren't ready to carry a heavy load just yet.
The Carolina Panthers don't have the luxury of relying on proven veterans, though. With the exceptions of their offensive line, wide receiver Adam Thielen and defensive cornerstones Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn - just about everyone on this roster is unproven.
That means the Panthers have no choice but to rely on some of their rookies, and one analyst believes we'll see three of them starting this season. Here' what Andrew Buller-Ross at Sportsnaut predicted for Carolina's rookie class.
Sportsnaut predicts 3 Panthers rookies will start
"Once again, the Carolina Panthers will be relying on an injection of youth to improve upon last season. After selecting three players in the top 77 picks, the Panthers could end up plugging several first-year players into their starting lineup. They may even end up with three rookie starters by the time camp breaks."
While he doesn't mention them by name, the three players who Carolina picked in the top 77 are wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and outside linebackers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.
As a top-10 overall draft pick, McMillan starting was always a given, and he's projected to lead the team in targets by ESPN in his first year. The other two are far from guaranteed to earn starting roles, though. At least at the outset of the season we expect veterans DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II to be lining up outside, while Scourton and Umanmielen play rotational roles.
That said, the sooner that those two can break through into the starting rotation, the better. With Jadeveon Clowney out of the picture the Panthers need all four of those top edge rushers to produce pressure and perform at least passably against the run, which was a major issue last season.
Most likely that will be the key for Umanmielen and Scourton to earn more playing time - they should function well as pass rushers, but mastering their keys and not missig their assignments will be what ultimately earn them real playing time.
