Carolina Panthers' secret weapon Jalen Coker looks ready for return
The Carolina Panthers were supposed to be so loaded and so strong at wide receiver this year that they wouldn't even need Adam Thielen. Turns out, that was a bad miscalculation by the front office - and they paid for it right away. The day after they delt Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings, Jalen Coker suffered a quad injury that put him out for the team's first five games.
In the meantime, the Panthers have had a very difficult time getting their passing game off the ground. Only rookie Tetairoa McMillan has consistently produced as a receiver for Bryce Young.
Good news may finall be arriving this week, though. Coker has been a full participant at practice, so there's a real chance he will be making his 2025 debut on Sunday - and not a moment too soon. Here's the compete updated injury report.
Panthers Week 5 injury report (Thurs.)
- RB Chuba Hubbard: Calf - DNP
- OT Taylor Moton: Elbow - DNP
- DT Tershawn Wharton: Toe - DNP
- CB Akayleb Evans: Hamstring - DNP
- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders: Ankle - Full
- CB Chau Smith-Wade: Chest - Full
- CB Mike Jackson: Ribs - Full
- WR Jalen Coker: Quad - Full
Last season Coker's best game happened to come against Dallas. He possted a season high 110 yards and a touchdown.
Coker might even be in for an even bigger game, as the Dallas Cowboys have given up the most fantasy football points to wide receivers of any team this season.
If Coker can quickly re-establish his rhythm with Young, it'll add another major weapon added to the picture.
