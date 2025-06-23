Carolina Panthers linked to 2 of NFL's top 6 potential cornerback upgrades
The rich get richer as the poor get poorer. That applies to life in general as well as in the NFL, where long-term contenders reap the benefits when quality players hit the market, and even if lesser teams offer more money they're often spurned.
That's exactly what happened to the Carolina Panthers last week when they tried to sign former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, who wound up signing with the Baltimore Ravens for a pitifully low sum even though he was reportedly offered more by other teams. So, what comes next for Carolina's pursuit of a cornerback upgrade?
According to one analyst, the Panthers should have their eye on Asante Samuel Jr., but Bleacher Report has other ideas. For one, they have Carolina linked to Stephon Gilmore for a potential reunion.
"The Carolina Panthers should also be interested in bringing back Gilmore. The South Carolina product had a bit of a homecoming with the Panthers in 2021, his last Pro Bowl campaign. Gilmore could provide a valuable bit of veteran leadership to a Panthers defense that is still rebuilding under third-year coordinator Ejiro Evero."
Gilmore is now far past his prime as a Defensive Player of the Year winner, but the Panthers would only need him to serve as a just-in-case option to start should Jaycee Horn or Mike Jackson wind up getting injured at some point this coming season.
However, Gilmore is not a long-term option and there's another far better corner who might be available. Bleacher Report also has the Panthers tabbed as a potential trade destination for Miami Dolphins superstar Jalen Ramsey - where they have multiple connections.
"Carolina, which could use a jump in Year 3 of the Bryce Young era, falls into the second category. It's worth noting that Panthers defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill held the same position in Miami in 2023, Ramsey's last Pro Bowl campaign."
Ramsey has also previously worked with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero when he was a secondary coach with the Los Angeles Rams.
Ramsey is by far the best upgrade that might be available between now and the start of the regular season. However, his contract is big enough to be a significant obstacle for any potential deal. Ramsey's cap hit for 2025 alone is just under $50 million. Unless the Dolphins are willing to swallow a significant portion of Ramsey's deal, it's hard to see the Panthers finding room for him.
