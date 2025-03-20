Panthers great Steve Smith does not see top WR prospect as best in 2025 NFL draft
Heading towards the 2025 NFL draft, there seems to be a big disconnect between the Carolina Panthers and their fans, as well as practically every analyst out there that recognizes wide receiver is one of, if not the team's biggest roster needs right now.
However, it seems the Panthers are inclined to disagree and like their current WR room better than anyone on the outside. The recent re-signing of David Moore is one sign - as is a viral nugget from Joe Person at the Athletic that suggests the team doesn't see receiver as a major personnel priority right now.
If they do decide to pull the trigger and draft a wide receiver early they should have their pick of the entire 2025 draft class. The consensus number one wideout is Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona, who turned heads with a strong 40-yard dash time last week. However, not everyone agrees McMillan should be considered WR1 - including Panthers legend Steve Smith. Here's what he had to say about Tet's game.
Steve Smith on Tet McMillan
So, who is on top of 89's list of the best wide receiver prospects this year? Here's how his top 10 plays out, according to his most recent podcast.
1. Matthew Golden - Texas
2. Tet McMillan - Arizona
3. Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State
4. Luther Burden III - Missouri
5. Jalen Royals - Utah State
6. Tre Harris - Ole Miss
7. Jack Bech - TCU
8. Jayden Higgins - Iowa State
9. Isaiah Bond - Texas
10. Elic Ayomanor - Stanford
