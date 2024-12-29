Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Odds, injuries, what to watch for, prediction
The Carolina Panthers will be visiting the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers this afternoon in a rematch of their overtime thriller a few weeks ago. The Panthers were supposed to go down easy in that matchup, but they pushed the Bucs to the limit and only lost by a field goal. This time around Carolina is once again a heavy underdog. However, they are also not nearly as healthy as they were in that last matchup. They face a tall order pulling off an upset.
Let's review everything you need to know about today's game, beginning with the latest odds.
Panthers-Bucs odds
When the odds opened for this game early in the week Tampa was favored by seven points. Since then the line has moved further in the Bucs' favor and now they are 9.5 favorites, according to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Panthers injuries
There's a good reason why the odds continue to get worse for Carolina. Yesterday the team placed star running back Chuba Hubbard on injured reserve after discovering a calf strain following Friday's practice. Rookie corner Chau Smith-Wade was also placed on IR. Right tackle Taylor Moton and cornerback Jaycee Horn are listed as doubtful and linebacker Josey Jewell has been ruled out. There are also several players listed as questionable, and the illness that's been going around the locker room is affecting several of them.
Buccaneers injuries
By contrast the Bucs are much healthier when it comes to their key players this week. Tampa has listed three players as questionable: linebacker K.J. Britt, wide receiver Kameron Johnson and safety Jordan Whitehead. They will be missing a few key pieces, though. The biggest absence is star safety Antoine Winfield Jr, who's been ruled out with a knee injury. Tight end Cade Otton and wide receiver Sterling Shepard are also out.
What to watch for
The last time these two teams played the Bucs ran the ball more than they threw it, and we should expect more of the same today, even moreso. Carolina already had the worst run defense in the NFL this season by a wide margin and missing Jewell is likely to make that dynamic even worse. Expect a heavy workload for Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, who combined for 228 rushing yards in the last matchup. If they feel like giving those two a break, the Bucs could air it out for Mike Evans, who racked up eight catches, 118 yards and a touchdown last time and that was with Jaycee Horn in the lineup. Unless the Panthers have a few unknown superstars hidden on their roster that are waiting for this chance to breakout, odds are we're in for an ugly result.
Panthers-Bucs prediction
Early in the week we were feeling an upset on the strength of Bryce Young's recent development, especially his fine work against the blitz. However, that was before we learned that so many important Panthers players were not going to be available. The two guys they'll be missing most are Chuba Hubbard, who's their best player on offense, and Jaycee Horn, their best on defense. That's just too much to overcome for a team that doesn't have enough talent to go deep into their bench and still compete. Buccaneers 31, Panthers 23.
