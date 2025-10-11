Carolina Panthers rule out 4 players vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4 more questionable
The Carolina Panthers have a chance to pull their record to .500 tomorrow if they can take down the Dallas Cowboys at home. For what it's worth, the oddsmakers are against it, as they have Dallas favored by three points.
History is also against the Panthers, having lost three straight meetings with the Cowboys and 12 of their 17 all-time matchups. Carolina is also going to be missing a few key pieces, including long-time starting right tackle Taylor Moton. Here's the complete final injury report.
Panthers Week 6 injury report
- RT Taylor Moton: Elbow - Out
- DT Tershawn Wharton: Toe - Out
- CB Akayleb Evans: Hamstring - Out
- RB Chuba Hubbard: Calf - Out
- WR Jalen Coker: Quad - Questionable
- TE JT Sanders: Ankle - Questionable
- CB Chau Smith-Wade: Chest - Questionable
- CB Mike Jackson: Ribs - Questionable
Moton being out has the most potential to disrupt what the Panthers want to do, offensively. In his place they will be starting Yosh Nijman at right tackle, which could mean a very limited time to throw for Bryce Young on a lot of dropbacks.
With Hubbard out the Panthers will once again lead on Rico Dowdle, who enjoyed a breakout game last week against the Miami Dolphins, racking up over 200 yards on the ground and averaging nine yards per carry.
The cornerback situation is... not good. Last week undrafted rookie Corey Thornton took Smith-Wade's place in the lineup and did pretty well for himself.
If Jackson has to sit out it's going to be a big problem, though - as the next man up there would normally be Evans.
Then again, the Cowboys have plenty of injury problems of their own. Superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out. So has Kavontae Turpin and three others. Additionally, Dallas has seven players listed as questionable, including Jonathan Mingo.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Dave Canales said about Chuba Hubbard-Rico Dowdle conundrum
Panthers injuries: Bad news for Chuba Hubbard, good news for Jalen Coker
ESPN scoop concerning development for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
Why Panthers rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan could go off on the Cowboys