Carolina Panthers plan to sign Michigan Panthers QB following Andy Dalton injury
An already gnarly preseason got even worse on Saturday when the Carolina Panthers' depth at quarterback was exposed. First, backup Andy Dalton suffered an elbow injury that knocked him out for the rest of the game. Then, third-stringer Jack Plummer struggled against the Houston Texans' backups, bringing on concerning questions about the team's backup situation.
Help is on the way, though. According to a report by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Panthers plan to sign reigning UFL quarterback Bryce Perkins, who played two years at Virginia before graduating to the pros.
Panthers to sign Bryce Perkins
Perkins (6-foot-3, 214 pounds) is coming off a league-MVP year with the Michigan Panthers in the UFL. A dual-threat QB, Perkins put up 1,342 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns to go with 269 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground last season.
While there's athletic ability there, Perkins has had issues with turnovers. In two years at Virginia he totaled 21 interceptions to go with 47 touchdown passes. He did only throw two picks last season in the UFL, though.
Perkins will join the depth chart as the fourth quarterback in the pecking order beneath Plummer. Assuming that head coach Dave Canales plans to follow through on his choice not to give his starters any more playing time against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, he could see significant playing time, perhaps the entire second half.
