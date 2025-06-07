CBS names Carolina Panthers' big free agent signing among top NFC sleepers for 2025
Derrick Brown's season-ending injury exposed the Carolina Panthers' weakness at defensive tackle. So, they went out of their way to spend big in free agency to improve that particular roster hole. In a stroke of good fortune, they were outbid at the last minute by the Patriots to sign Milton Williams, who would have cost them $20+ million a year.
Missing out on Williams enabled Carolina to spread the wealth around a bit. In the end the Panthers signed two new interior defensive linemen for the price of one and they also landed a projected huge upgrade at safety by signing Tre'Von Moehrig.
While Moehrig isn't a Pro Bowler or a household name as of yet, he is one of the league's up-and-coming young safeties. According to Garrett Podell at CBS Sports, he's among the NFC's top sleeper candidates for the 2025 season.
"That's why the addition of safety Tre'von Moehrig, who the Panthers signed to a three-year, $51 million contract in free agency this offseason, could be huge for Carolina. Pro Football Focus grades him as the NFL's sixth-best safety against the run (87.5 PFF run defense grade) as he is fresh off posting career highs in both tackles (104) and tackles for loss (five) in 2024. Moehrig, who will turn 26 years old on June 16, is also incredibly durable as evidenced by playing in 66 of a 68 possible games in four seasons and leading the Raiders in defensive snaps played..."
While he's not known as a ball-hawking type of DB, Moehrig has managed to total six interceptions and 29 pass breakups in four years. However, there's more to coverage than the ball skill numbers and in this department Moehrig's ability is not ideal. In 66 NFL games he's given up a 65.7% completion rate, 13 touchdowns and a 99.1 passer rating. PFF gave him just a 54.4 coverage grade last season.
Still, Moehrig is a sharp run defender and should help the Panthers improve in this area, where they were the worst in the league last season by a wide margin.
If Moehrig can be a little more consistent in coverage it will answer the biggest question we have for the back end of Carolina's defense this year. Still, we expect the Panthers to sign a traditional veteran free safety at some point before training camp.
