Position breakdown for Panthers-Buccaneers: Who's got the edge?

The Carolina Panthers are matched up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend for the NFC South title, more or less. Within that matchup are so many other matchups, so here's who's got the edge at each position group.

Quarterback

Ordinarily, Baker Mayfield would have a slight edge over Bryce Young. Lately, though, Young clears with ease. He is more talented but less consistent. In the last couple of months, he's been better and healthier than Mayfield.

Advantage: Panthers

Running Back

This is a very tough one. Bucky Irving is the best back in this contest, but both Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle are better than Rachaad White. The Dowdle of Weeks 5 and 6 would be enough to give the Panthers the edge, but he seems to be long gone.

Wash

Wide Receiver/Tight End

At this point, it is pretty obvious that Tetairoa McMillan is the best wide receiver on either side. But Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Emeka Egbuka are all as good or better than Jalen Coker. The Panthers' wide receiver room just doesn't compare. The tight ends aren't doing anything for either side, really.

Big advantage: Buccaneers

Offensive Line

Having Tristan Wirfs back will boost the Buccaneers here, but the Panthers might get Robert Hunt back as well. And even if they don't, they've somehow been able to find ample good combinations of blockers all year, which gives them a slight edge over a solid Bucs group.

Slight advantage: Panthers

Defensive Line

On the defensive line, Derrick Brown is by far the best player on either side. However, he's doing a lot of the heavy lifting for Carolina. They have Vita Vea and much better edge rushers than the Panthers, though Nic Scourton is coming alive. Even accounting for Brown's excellence, the Bucs have a tiny advantage.

Slight advantage: Buccaneers

Linebackers

It almost doesn't matter who the Buccaneers have. The Panthers' linebackers are awful, and both Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherilus are out. The Bucs happen to have Lavonte David, and even though they're missing Anthony Nelson, this is a huge advantage for them.

Huge advantage: Buccaneers

Secondary

The Bucs have a banged up secondary that got picked on in Charlotte a couple of weeks ago. The Panthers have Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, perhaps the best cornerback duo in the league this year. Tre'von Moehrig is also great at safety. The Bucs have Antoine Winfield Jr., but he's not enough to tilt the scales.

Big advantage: Panthers

Kicking/Punting

This year, Ryan Fitzgerald has been wildly clutch, but he's still a rookie UDFA. The slight edge here goes to Chase McLaughlin. They've each made just over 85% of their kicks, but McLaughlin is much better on PATs. For kickoffs, Fitzgerald is pretty good, but he's been struggling there lately.

Sam Martin has been an excellent punter for the Panthers, routinely pinning opponents deep when he's called upon. For the Bucs, Riley Dixon is solid, but he's not a better punter than Martin.

Wash

Coaching

While neither coaching staff is ridiculously talented, the Panthers seem to have a slight edge here. The Panthers have less talent on offense but are still finding ways to get it done, and Dave Canales has done a good job changing the culture.

Todd Bowles is likely on his way out. If he's not, Buccaneers fans will be upset. On defense, Ejiro Evero is not great, but we can't ignore the turnaround this defense has experienced. Bowles' defense has been struggling for weeks.

Slight advantage: Panthers

