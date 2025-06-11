All Panthers

Carolina Panthers “underrated” running back tandem for 2025 earns high ranking

The Carolina Panthers have two running backs that are coming off career campaigns. Could the duo combine to make some NFL history this upcoming season?

Russell Baxter

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores in overtime to win the gqme at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report has ranked the league’s Top 10 running back duos entering the upcoming season. Only two teams (Lions and Buccaneers) have a backfield tandem ranked ahead of Dave Canales’s club.

“The Carolina Panthers will field the most underrated running back duo. They have the only tandem that racked up 1,000-plus rushing yards apiece last season. Chuba Hubbard registered career highs in rushing yards (1,195) and touchdowns (10). Meanwhile, Rico Dowdle accumulated a career-high 1,079 rushing yards and two touchdowns with the Dallas Cowboys. 

Dowdle could have posted a more impressive rushing total for the season,” added Moton, “if the Cowboys featured him in the first half of the campaign. Nonetheless, Hubbard and Dowdle are both capable of hitting the century mark on the ground in any given week. The latter should see more targets in the passing game, though.”

Rico Dowdle
The former could also become a key part of Canales’s passing game. In 2024, he finished fourth on the Cowboys when it came to receptions. “Last year, Dowdle caught 39 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns,” explained Moton, “while Hubbard hauled in 43 passes for an inefficient 171 yards and a touchdown. If Dowdle becomes a reliable outlet for Bryce Young, the Panthers' top two tailbacks could eclipse 1,000 scrimmage yards in the upcoming term.”

Here is something else to ponder. Only seven times in NFL history has a team had two players rush for at least 1,000 yards in the same season. It lasted occurred in 2019 with Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram. The Panthers achieved that feat in 2009 with Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams, which marks the last time two running backs totaled 1,000-plus yards on the ground in the same season. Nonetheless, if Hubbard and Dowdle come up big in 2025, the Panthers would be the first team in league annals to have a pair of 1,000-yard runners in the same season twice.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.