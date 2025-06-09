All Panthers

ESPN names rookie WR's impact most important minicamp storyline for Panthers

There is growing optimism in Carolina as the Panthers have enjoyed a productive offseason. Did the club choose wisely in using a first-round pick on a wideout?

Russell Baxter

Nov 2, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the second quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Despite a somewhat-promising 4-5 finish this past season (after a 1-7 start), the Carolina Panthers had a lot of work to do this offseason to improve on the NFL’s 29th-ranked offense, and the league’s 32nd-ranked defense. General manager Dan Morgan focused on the latter for the most part during free agency. Come the NFL draft, he wound up selecting eight players, using a first-round selection on wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

ESPN’s NFL Nation took a look at each of the 32 teams with an eye on their 2025 minicamps. Panthers’ writer David Newton asked what kind of impact Morgan’s first-round pick in April will have on Bryce Young and Dave Canales’s offense in general?

Nov 15, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) catches the ball to make a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“The wide receiver out of Arizona was taken No. 8 instead of a player who could help the worst defense in the NFL last season. It was the second straight year Carolina drafted a wide receiver in Round 1, and so far, the relationship between McMillan and Xavier Legette has been good. But will McMillan elevate the offense to outweigh the potential value of a defensive player at No. 8?”

It’s not as if Morgan didn’t add four defensive players in the draft, including a pair of pass-rushers in Nic Scourton (Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (Mississippi) in the second and third round, respectively. It’s worth noting that Canales’ passing attack was 30th in the league a year ago in terms of yards per game, and the team produced on 22 scores through the air.

McMillan put up impressive numbers in his final two seasons with the Wildcats, combining for 174 catches, good for 2,721 yards and 18 touchdowns in 25 outings. In his first season at Arizona, the rangy wideout finished with a modest 39 receptions albeit for 709 yards (18.0 average) and eight TDs.

There’s little doubt that Young and the Panthers’ attack needed another playmaker, and by all indications McMillan fits the bill.

