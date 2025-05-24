ESPN names Panthers’ stud Chuba Hubbard NFL’s most underrated RB
This past season, the Carolina Panthers’ running attack made just slight improvement from 2023. Dave Canales’s club averaged 110.5 yards per contest on the ground—roughly six more yards (104.1) than the previous season. The team’s top ballcarrier had well over half of Carolina’s 1,878 rushing yards.
ESPN’s Aaron Schatz compiled a list of the league’s most underrated players at their positions. His choice at running back was the Panthers’ leading rusher in three of the past four seasons. Schatz had this interesting analysis regarding Chuba Hubbard, who is coming off a career campaign, and running backs in general.
“Let’s be honest: The public tends to think about running backs based on their fantasy football value. Hubbard was never one of the Top 20 fantasy backs in his first three NFL seasons. Last season was his best performance as a pro, yet he was only 13th in fantasy points. He wasn’t going to put up league-leading totals on a losing Carolina team that didn’t allow him to run out the clock in victories.”
Schatz continued. “But did you realize that Hubbard had 1,195 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns? On a per-play basis, he was outstanding. Hubbard ranked fourth among qualifying running backs last season in NFL Next Gen Stats’ rushing yards over expectation per carry (1.1). It was his best year in that metric, but he was also above average in 2022 and 2023.”
“The Panthers signed Rico Dowdle in free agency and drafted Trevor Etienne,” added Schatz, “but Hubbard should still be the clear No. 1 back for Carolina in 2025. (Last year’s second-round pick, Jonathon Brooks, is out for the upcoming season after his second ACL tear in 13 months).”
Hubbard’s 1,195 rushing yards came on 250 carries (tied for 11th in the league), a strong 4.8 yards per attempt. Dowdle was a 1,000-yard runner with the Cowboys in 2024, and should spell Hubbard on occasion. Meanwhile, Etienne could wind up being a solid pass-catching option for quarterback Bryce Young. In any case, Hubbard figures to be Canales’s workhorse once again, and perhaps put up career numbers for the third consecutive season.
