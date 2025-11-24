All Panthers

Where the Carolina Panthers are in NFL power rankings going into critical MNF game

Carolina has a chance to break back into the conversation, and the playoff picture with a win over the 49ers tonight.

Tim Weaver

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) goes in motion during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium.
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) goes in motion during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images
It's been a long, long time since the Carolina Panthers played in a game as big as tonight's prime-time matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Having played only once on Monday Night Football in the last seven years, it represents a rare opportunity for the Panthers to prove that they belong in this league to a national audience.

As if they needed any more motivation they got some last night. Thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening, the Panthers can take first place in the NFC South with a win tonight.

Matt Johnson at Sportsnaut has the Panthers ranked 18th going into tonight's game. Here's what he had to say about their opportunity.

Panthers ranked 18th

"There’s a golden opportunity awaiting the Carolina Panthers to close out Week 12. A win could put them in the driver’s seat for the NFC South. A win also feels critical for the team’s playoff hopes, given the Panthers’ schedule moving forward includes the Rams, Seahawks, and Buccaneers (twice). If Bryce Young wants to be Carolina’s unquestioned starting quarterback in 2026, now is the time for him to deliver."

Bryce Young
Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts to a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It's a tall order to be sure, as the Panthers are seven-point underdogs according to the latest odds.

However, this 49ers team is more vulnerable than it has been in recent years, which has included two trips to the Super Bowl. Their normally dominant rushing attack is only average despite Christian McCaffrey leading the league in scrimmage yards. Their defense is severely missing Nick Bosa and Fred Warner and only four teams have allowed more passing yards per game.

If Bryce Young and company can pull it off, they'll officially announce to the rest of the league that they're ready to compete with playoff teams once again.

