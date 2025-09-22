Panthers top plays & highlights from statement Week 3 win vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers' statement victory in the home opener on Sunday provided fans in Bank of America Stadium with plenty of moments to celebrate. Carolina got off to a hot start, aided by a couple missed field goals by the Atlanta Falcons, and pulled away with some huge plays by the defense to end the Week 3 showdown 30-0.
With 30 points scored and a shutout recorded for the first time since 2020, the Panthers had a bunch of highlight worthy moments. Here were the some of the top plays, in no particular order...
Chau Smith-Wade pick six
The Carolina Panthers defense was on a new level on Sunday and picked off the Falcons twice. Only one made it back to the house, however. Chau Smith-Wade returned a pick from 15 yards out to put the Panthers up 16-0 early in the third quarter. It was the first interception of the year for the cornerback in his second season in the NFL.
Ja'Tavion Sanders hurdle
In a game with just 16 catches, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders took advantage of his two targets, tallying 11 yards on Sunday. His longest catch of the day was made more impressive by his hurdling of a defender that helped him pick up seven total yards – almost enough for a first down. He sustained an ankle injury later in the game, making his status questionable for Week 4.
TetAIRoa McMillan goes airborne on third down
Through three weeks, one of the Panthers biggest standouts has been rookie first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan. Coming off his first 100-yard performance in the NFL, McMillan posted 48 receiving yards on three catches against the Falcons on Sunday. He went airborne for a first-down catch on 3rd and 8 in the second quarter when the Panthers needed it most.
Bryce Young's TD run
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young got the action started on Sunday when he looked, looked and then scrambled for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Falcons. The former first rounder stayed calm when he saw the pocket collapsing and ran out of the left side to the endzone while avoiding a tackle. It was his first rushing touchdown of the season after recording six last year.
Ryan Fitzgerald's 57-yard field goal
Though footage of Ryan Fitzgerald's second quarter 57-yard FG kick on Sunday didn't make it to social media, the Panthers rookie spoke to the media about his perfect 7-for-7 performance after the game.
"It was awesome. They believed in me and I proved them right," Fitzgerald said.
The 57-yarder put the Panthers up 10-0 and was even more impressive after the Falcons missed two field goals in the quarter before.
