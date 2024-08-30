Former Buccaneers OL, Clemson WR to sign with Panthers practice squad
Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan told reporters earlier this week that he intends to stay aggressive throughout the regular season and continue churning the roster. Morgan wasn't kidding, apparently. The team put in six waiver claims on Wednesday and got all of them, then yesterday they signed four more players to their practice squad, filling it out to 16.
They're not done shaping that unit, though. According to a report by Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Brandon Walton (who cleared waivers yesterday) intends to sign with the Panthers practice squad.
Walton (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) played left tackle at Florida Atlantic, but has also seen time at guard in the NFL. After going undrafted out of college, the Buffalo Bills were the first team to sign him back in 2020. Later, he spent time as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad. Walton saw his first live action in 2022 with Tampa, putting in 234 offensive snaps and 32 more on special teams. However, Walton did not see the field on offense last season.
In related news, the team also intends to sign former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad, per Kaye.
After posting just over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns at Clemson, Cain (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) was a sixth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 NFL draft. Cain has only appeared in 15 games since then, though and has not scored a touchdown. His most-recent action in a real NFL game was bacck in 2020 with the Steelers. Cain did do well for himself last year in the USFL, though - he won a championship with the Birmingham Stallions and was named MVP of the title game after catching three touchdowns.
In order to make room for these two on the practice squad, Carolina will need to waive a couple of guys whoare currently on it. We can probably assume that rookie quarterback Jack Plummer is safe, and perhaps wide receiver Jalen Coker, but that may not apply to anyone else.
Update: The team has announced the signings of Cain and Walton. They also waived three players from the practice squad: safety Alex Cook, defensive lineman Walter Parmore and guard Mason Brooks, so one spot is open.
