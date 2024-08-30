Panthers GM Dan Morgan promises to be aggressive shaping roster throughout season
The Carolina Panthers front office has had a busy week. While that's true of all 32 teams around the NFL as they trimmed their rosters from 90 to 53 players and filled out their practice squads, the Panthers have been on another level of active compared to the rest of the competition.
Nowhere was that more evident that on the waiver wire, where Carolina holds the top position in the claim order, and will for another few weeks. When the 900+ players got cut from other teams, the Panthers were in position to strike and they did, claiming six players - two more than any other team.
That's part of the plan for head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan, who spoke with reporters earlier this week about how the front office plans to attack the season and continue shaping the roster. Here's what he said, per Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer.
Panthers GM Dan Morgan on roster management:
“Throughout the season, not just the past few days, we’re going to be active... We’re going to watch guys. If we feel like a guy can upgrade us, we’re not going to be shy to claim him. So yeah, we’re going to be aggressive. We’re going to continue churning the bottom of the roster, churning the roster in general, and trying to make it best in the NFL.”
One can't help but hear echoes of the organization that brought up both Morgan and Canales: the Seattle Seahawks - which is clearly the franchise that team owner David Tepper wants to model his after. Nowadays what we remember about those peak Legion of Boom era teams was their dominance on defense, which had several future Hall of Famers on it.
It can be easy to forget that those teams didn't come together over night, though. Their first year running things (2010), Pete Carroll and John Schneider dramatically changed their roster, leaving no stone unturned as they sought a philosophy of competition at every position and at all times. The success didn't come right away - above all else it took three straight very strong draft classes to put together the core of that team.
It sounds like Morgan has adopted that same constant-competition mindset when it comes to roster management. The results are to be determined, but this is good process.
