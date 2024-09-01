3 moves the Panthers can make to create more salary cap space going into Week 1
The Carolina Panthers are currently in a pickle when it comes to their salary cap situation. Heaing into the first week of the 2024 regular season, Carolina has less space than any other NFL team. At the moment they are more than $7.18 million over the cap for this year, per Over the Cap. That means they'll have to make some moves in order to get under it.
Fortunately, first-year general manager Dan Morgan has several options to create some room and help set his team up for future success. Here are three of our best ideas to free up a few dollars.
Restructure RT Taylor Moton
A contract extension would save more, but if the Panthers don't feel like making another significant investment in Moton while he still has two years left on his current deal, they could decide to restructure his contract. According to Over the Cap, the team could save up to $8,145,000.
Extend WR Diontae Johnson
The Panthers already gave up cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick for Diontae Johnson, so it would be a shame to see him walk next year in free agency. Morgan can nip that possibility in the bud by signing Johnson to a contract extension. OTC says the team can save another $7.1 million by going that route.
Trade RB Miles Sanders
With Jonathon Brooks set the return to the team in about a month, the writing is on the wall for Carolina's running back room because once he's in the lineup everyone else will get bumped down a spot on the depth chart. They could probably get a better return for Chuba Hubbard, but trading Miles Sanders would save more cap room: up to $6.22 million.
