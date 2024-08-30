Carolina Panthers hosted former first-round NFL draft pick for a free agent workout
Yesterday Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters that the team was still looking at some potential options on the edge. While he didn't get into specifics, it appears that one option Canales was referring to was former Detroit Lions defensive end Charles Harris. According to a report by Aaron Wilson, Carolina had a workout for the veteran on Thursday.
Harris (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) played his college ball at Missouri, where he totaled 18 sacks and 34.5 tackles for a loss in 37 games. His breakout senior year was impressive enough to get him picked in the first-round (22nd overall) of the 2017 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins.
Harris went on to play three seasons in Miami, followed by one with the Atlanta Falcons. He first signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency prior to the 2021 season. That's when Harris had his best year, totaling 7.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. Injuries have slowed him down since, though and he's only started seven games over the last two years. All togther, Harris has appeared in 90 games in the NFL, posting 16.5 sacks and 53 quarterback hits in his career. Decent production, but also definitely not what a team would hope for out of a first-round pick.
However, the Panthers can't exactly afford to be picky right now given the state of their edge rotation. Jadeveon Clowney is at the top and he's projected to have a very good year, but D.J. Wonnum is starting the season on the PUP list and there are no other proven commodities at this position currently on the roster.
That means if Harris winds up signing, he might have a path to some real playing time this season.
