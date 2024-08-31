3 Panthers team legends are coaching a local middle school football team this year
Retiring from the NFL can be a rough transition for a lot of players. To go from competing at the highest level of a profession you've been working at your entire life to suddenly sitting at home with nothing to do can be too much for some players to handle. That's why so many of them stick around the game after they're done playing, even if it's only at an elementary level.
Three Carolina Panthers legends are certainly making the most of their experience, and have joined the same coaching staff together at Charlotte Christian middle school. The staff features former tight end Greg Olsen, plus linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back Jonathan Stewart.
These three have more than just one gig in the sport, though.
Olsen has also been working as an analyst for NFL games on Fox, but he's about to be bumped from the booth by Tom Brady. Meanwhile, Kuechly just started a new job calling college football games on CBS. As for Stewart, he's keeping busy with an Oregon Ducks-themed podcast with Kenjon Barner.
