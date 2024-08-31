3 NFL options at edge that could help the Carolina Panthers fix their biggest weakness
The Carolina Panthers took their 2023 roster, flipped it, and turned it upside down. It was necessary. The 2023 Panthers outfit struggled on all fronts, ending the season with the league's worst offense and a 2-15 record to show for it. According to General Manager Dan Morgan, they're not done quite yet.
In a press conference earlier this week, Dan Morgan confirmed that the franchise is still looking for upgrades at the EDGE position. Jadeveon Clowney is an entrenched starter, but the competition to start alongside the veteran is still hot and heavy. K'Lavon Chaisson, Eku Leota, and DJ Johnson are the three rotational options on the current 53-man roster, while Kenny Dyson, Thomas Incoom, and Tarron Jackson loom on the practice squad.
Options still exist on both the free agent and trade market. Here are three options for the Panthers to consider adding to their outside linebacker room.
Tyree Wilson - Raiders
Wilson was a top ten pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He was billed as a top-notch athlete with raw pass rushing skills that the Raiders hoped to mold into a long-term starter across from Maxx Crosby. A regime change, an injury to Wilson, and overall dysfunction in the SIn City have Wilson fighting for his spot in the Raiders rotation. Bill Barnwell of ESPN named the Raiders' sophomore as one of his top trade candidates leaving training camp, and he detailed more of the plight of Wilson's rookie season.
"Wilson was a prospect rapidly rising up draft boards. last April, but he showed little of what seemed to excite teams when he was on the field as a rookie. He had 3.5 sacks and eight knockdowns in a rotational role, but the Raiders were a much better defense with Malcom Koonce on the field. Koonce's pass rush win rate of 17.4% tripled Wilson's (5.8%). Koonce ranked 34th among edge defenders by that metric, while Wilson ranked 112th out of 119 qualifiers."
Wilson is on a guaranteed deal that will make it difficult for the Panthers to swing a trade, but his youth and athletic tools make him an intriguing trade target for a franchise desperate for help on defense.
Yannick Ngakoue - Free agent
Ngakoue took a trip to Carolina on a free agent visit earlier this summer. The former Pro Bowler left the Queen City without a contract, but if mutual interest still exists, Ngakoue is an intiguing player left on the open market this late into the offseason.
He's still only 29 years old, and he assuredly still has some productive football left in him. Ngakoue splashed onto the scene in 2017 when he racked up 12 sacks and led the NFL with six forced fumbles, leading the "Sacksonville" Jaguars to the AFC Championship game. He has yet to touch those heights again, but a combined 19.5 sacks in 2021 and 2022 prove that there is still some juice left in the veteran.
Marquis Haynes Sr. - Free Agent
Anybody up for a reunion?
Haynes spent six years in Carolina, starting 71 games and racking up 14 sacks. He's not the sexiest option, but at this point in the NFL offseason, who is? The veteran has an acute familiarity with Ejiro Evero's system, having played in it last season before going down with an injury. Haynes is on the open market after getting cut by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month. For a Panthers squad that can use all of the help they can get at outside linebacker, Haynes is far from the worst option.
