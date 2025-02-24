Chris Godwin and 2 other NFC South free agents the Panthers could poach
Free agency is less than three weeks away, and the speculation continues on just who will hit the open market. There’s time for clubs to retain their own potential free agents. Still, imagine if a team signed one player from each of their division rivals? That’s the drill here.
The Panthers are looking to build off last year’s late-season improvement. They have plenty of needs on defense, an area general manager Dan Morgan could address in numerous ways during the coming months. That includes getting improving quarterback Bryce Young some more weapons.
Here, the Panthers choose one player from each of the other clubs in their division. That means realistic signings, with the club’s salary cap in mind.
Atlanta Falcons: OLB Matthew Judon
Last summer, he cost Falcons’ general manager Terry Fontenot and the team a third-round pick in 2025. The Atlanta Falcons have been in search of a consistent pass rush for over a decade. Matthew Judon was a four-time Pro Bowler with the New England Patriots. Off an injury-shortened 2023, his first season with the Falcons saw him finish with 5.5 sacks.
Unfortunately for Raheem Morris’s club, only the Pats (28) finished with fewer sacks in the league than Atlanta (31). Of course, the Panthers had one less QB trap (32) and could pair this veteran with a young prospect.
New Orleans Saints: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Talk about making the most of limited opportunities? Last offseason, Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Bills. He saw action in just six games, and caught only two passes for 26 yards. He was released by the team in mid-October, and a week later inked a deal with the Saints.
The former Packers’ and Chiefs’ wideout played and started in eight games for the team, catching just 17 passes. However, those receptions added up to an amazing 385 yards (22.6 average) and four scores. Consistency has always been an issue for the speedster, but he’s worth a look-see.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin
The standout performer, 2019 Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl LV champion saw his 2024 season cut short by a severe ankle injury on a Monday night vs. the Ravens. Only prolific Mike Evans has totaled more catches, receiving yards, and scoring grabs in Buccaneers’ history than Chris Godwin.
Obviously, there’s a connection with Panthers’ head coach Dave Canales, Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator in 2023. Godwin missed the final 10 games and the playoff clash with Washington, but totaled 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns in the team’s first seven outings.
