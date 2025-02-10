Panthers projected to pick ‘powerful playmaker’ in 2025 NFL Draft
The topic of defense regarding the 2024 Carolina Panthers, or lack of it, is getting highly repetitive. Then again, it is with good reason.
In 2024, Dave Canales’ team and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit ranked dead last in the National Football League in total defense, and rushing defense in terms of yards allowed. The Panthers surrendered 59 offensive touchdowns, including an NFL-high 35 scores through the air. They permitted a whopping 534 points, the most-ever in a single season in league annals. What’s the franchise to do?
Here is the most recent solution, or at least part of one. In a three-round mock draft via Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, he suggests that the defensively-starved Panthers opt for edge performer Jalon Walker from the University of Georgia.
“Walker is another player built in the (Micah) Parsons mold. He could give a defensive coordinator the type of front-seven hybrid that offenses still haven’t quite figured out. Walker is an explosive, powerful playmaker from the box or off the edge, and the pro possibilities for the 6’2”, 250-pounder are a lot of fun.”
Walker’s numbers went up every year during his three seasons with the Bulldogs. He played in 15 games in 2022, but finished with only nine tackles and a single sack. He appeared in 14 games in 2023, racked up 20 stops, five quarterback traps, and a forced fumble. This past season, 11 of Walker’s 60 tackles were for losses. There were a 6.5 sacks, and a dozen fumble recoveries.
It’s worth noting that Baumgardner had the Panthers opting for defense with their next two picks as well. He suggested Carolina choose Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. in the second round, and University of Tennessee interior presence Omarr Norman-Lott in the third round.
All of those selections make sense. Add that kind of youth, and sprinkle in a prominent free agent or two and things may be looking up in Charlotte this fall.
