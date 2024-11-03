Bryce Young exorcises demons in win against New Orleans; earns top marks for his stellar performance
Bryce Young needed that.
The much maligned first overall pick in the 2023 draft was thrown back into the starting lineup following Andy Dalton's car accident and after an improved performance in the Mile High City, Young came out and looked like the former Heisman Trophy winner that Carolina selected last offseason. Young led his Carolina Panthers (with a notable helping hand from his defense) to a 23-22 divisional win over the New Orleans Saints that featured the first game-winning touchdown drive of his career.
Breaking down Young's performance
From the opening snap Bryce Young was totally in command of Dave Canales' offense. The play callers' decisions (I'm cross-eyed from all of the horizontal passing plays Canales called) still raised eyebrows across the Carolinas, but his quarterback was comfortable in the pocket all afternoon. Instead of paper cutting the Saints to death with a million underneath tosses, Young attacked downfield and connected on explosives in the passing game that came from his arm talent, not just the offensive scheme.
The most important throw of the day came on said game-winning drive. On a gotta-have-it third and 10, Young dropped back and zipped a howitzer through the chest of Xavier Legette for a 26-yard gain and a first down. It was the exact brand of football that Panthers fans and haters alike have begged to see from Young in his limited action as the Panthers' starting quarterback.
Aside from that, Young was fearless in the passing game as he targeted rookie pass catchers Jalen Coker, Ja'Tavion Sanders and the aforementioned Legette all afternoon.
He finished 16/26 passing for 171 yards, a touchdown, and an interception that was 100% the fault of his most frequently targeted receiver Xavier Legette. Young lofted a rainbow ball down the sideline that was laid out perfectly into his receiver's hands, but Legette fumbled the catch and allowed defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles to come down with the pick.
Young's final grade
It wasn't flawless, but awarding Young anything other than an A would be disingenuous.
The circumstances around the performance are important. In his last start against the Saints, Young threw two ugly interceptions and failed to make any sort of impact on the game before it was totally out of hand. With that disaster in the back of his mind, he stepped onto the field today with supernatural confidence and commanded his offense on three touchdown drives that allowed the Panthers to walk away with both their first home and first divisional win of 2024.
Good for Bryce Young. He deserved an afternoon like this.
