Chuba Hubbard blasts Bears with 38-yard touchdown run, DJ Moore responds
The Carolina Panthers are a much different team than we saw in Weeks 1-2... at least on one side of the ball, where they're thriving both running and passing the ball.
Running back Chuba Hubbard broke a 0-0 tie in the middle of the first quarter against the Chicago Bears, taking off through a massie hole at the line of scrimmage and taking it all the way to the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown run.
Chuba Hubbard TD run vs. Bears
Give an assist to the offensive line here, especially right guard Robert Hunt who made the key block. Head coach Dave Canales also deserves credit for keeping the drive alive. Instead of punting on 4th and 1 the Panthers went for it and succeeded with a well -called jet sweep to wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
Unfortunately, Carolina's defense is still a mess. Here's former Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore responding to Hubbard's score with a touchdown of his own against a busted coverage.
DJ Moore scores vs. Panthers
That's the first first quarter touchdown of the year for Caleb Williams and the Bears. The score is 7-7 with five minutes to go in the first.
