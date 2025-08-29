Colin Cowherd predicts surprisingly strong season for the Carolina Panthers
Most NFL analysts are not expecting much from the Carolina Panthers this season, even though they appear to have put together a good offseason. The vast majority of power rankings going into 2025 have them ranked no higher than 25th, and some have them as low as 30th in the league.
There are some exceptions to the rule, though. Apparently Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports is expecting a really big step forward from the Panthers this year. In a recent appearance on the Josh Graham Show, Cowherd said that he wouldn't be surprised if Carolina managed to win 10 games.
Colin Cowherd on 2025 Panthers
Cowherd may tend toward hyperbole, but this isn't as crazy as it may sound on paper.
The Panthers radically upgraded their interior defensive line this offseason, which was their greatest roster weakness. If their two young edge rushers hit the ground running and they manage to find some sort of solution at linebacker, their defense as a whole could be greatly improved compared to last year.
Offensively, the x-factors are Bryce Young's growth and Dave Canales' playcalling, but on the field much will depend on Tetairoa McMillan living up to the hype and Xavier Legette radically improving from a somewhat disappointing rookie season.
If all of those things work in their favor, 10 wins is definitely not out of the question. However, a more-realistic projection is probably an 8-9 finish.
