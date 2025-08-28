Dan Morgan details Carolina Panthers' wide receiver plans after Adam Thielen trade
The Carolina Panthers subtracted wide receiver Adam Thielen from their roster in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, which opens up snaps for other players.
Thielen and 2026 conditional seventh-rounder and a 2027 fifth-round pick were dealt to the Vikings in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-rounder.
Now, the Panthers will have a new primary slot receiver, as Thielen played 74.6% of his snaps there in 2024.
General manager Dan Morgan spoke to the media on Thursday and revealed that second-year wide receiver Jalen Coker will assume that role. He also didn't rule out a reunion with Hunter Renfrow, who was cut loose on cutdown day.
As far as Thielen is concerned, Morgan said trading him to the Vikings was " a big loss," while also noting he's excited to see Carolina's young receivers step up.
"Any time you lose a receiver like Adam, it's a big loss. But we're excited about our young core of receivers," Morgan said.
Coker already has some experience playing in the slot, so it won't be anything new for him. The Holy Cross product lined up there 61.1% of the time he was on the field during his rookie season.
While there's plenty of promise in the Panthers' receivers group with guys like Coker, Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette, the Panthers are lacking experience in the room.
Coker and Legette remain unproven as they enter their second year in the NFL, and McMillan is, of course, a rookie and there's zero guarantee he'll be able to step up as much as the Panthers need him to, although the early returns have been promising.
Reuniting with Renfrow certainly makes sense, especially with his experience operating in the slot.
The Panthers still have a week-plus before Week 1. Based on Morgan's comments it may not be long before Renfrow is re-signed, either on the practice squad or 53-man roster.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Vikings insider names key factor in Adam Thielen trade talks with Panthers
Panthers should call Patriots about 9-INT safety they’re actively shopping
NFL execs ESPN Panthers stay Jaycee Horn among worst top-100 snubs
Carolina Panthers 2025 roster cuts tracker: QB Jack Plummer first to go