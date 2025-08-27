Winners, losers in Panthers' major blockbuster Adam Thielen deal
The Carolina Panthers are moving on from Adam Thielen by trading him to the Minnesota Vikings, where he played for a decade to start his NFL career.
With Thielen gone, here are two winners and losers for the trade:
Winner: Adam Thielen
Thielen, a Minnesota native, gets to go home and play with the franchise that got him his start in the league.
There's a good chance Thielen will be able to retire with the Vikings, potentially after the 2025 season. This will allow him the chance to finish where things started.
Loser: Bryce Young
Young relied on Thielen a lot during his first two seasons in the league, especially once the receiver returned from injury last year.
Without Thielen, Young still has strong assets in Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, but the third-year pro won't have a solid veteran to help make things easy when times get difficult.
Winner: Jalen Coker
All of the younger Panthers receivers could be placed in this winner spot, but Coker gets an extra special shout-out.
Coker wasn't expected to be in the starting lineup for the Panthers with Thielen on the roster. Now that he's with the Vikings, Coker will likely line up next to McMillan and Legette, the last two Carolina first-round picks.
Loser: Jordan Addison
Addison suffered a three-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, which is part of the reason why the Vikings made the move for Thielen.
Once Addison returns from suspension, he'll be fighting for targets against Thielen and Justin Jefferson, who could be the league's best wide receiver.
