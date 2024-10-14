Carolina Panthers' powerful guard combo leads the way again in Week 6 PFF grades
The 2024 Carolina Panthers are a flawed team, to say the least. They weren't a playoff team on paper even before they started getting ravaged by injuries and the results that they're getting from several different positions could quality as the worst returns in the NFL so far this season.
However, one thing has been consistent: their offensive line has performed well every week. Carolina's offseason spending spree at guard has been vindicated several times, as both Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis have consistently performed well - at least better than any other offensive players. That was the case once again this week, as Lewis and Hunt posted the highest Pro Football Focus grades on offense.
Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt top Panthers offense
Left guard Damien Lewis came in at the top of the list, earning an 80.4 overall grade, with a solid mark in run blocking (74.1) and an excellent grade in pass blocking (85.2). Right guard Robert Hunt wasn't far behind, coming in at 77.9 overall - 75.9 in run blocking and 73.4 in pass protection. In-between them Brady Christensen came in with the third-highest grade on offense as he made his first career start at center. He earned a 76.0 overall grade.
It was a rough day for Andy Dalton, who threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter and a 58.2 passing grade for his trouble, 59.2 overall - which was the fifth-lowest mark for this unit. Chuba Hubbard was just below him at 58.5, followed by Jonathan Mingo, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Ian Thomas.
Charles Harris posts highest grade on defense
If you came into this game expecting Carolina's injury-depleted defensive line to be a real poop-show at the muck factory, you weren't alone. For the most part that's exactly what happened, but there was at least one exception to the rule: veteran defensive end Charles Harris. His 78.0 overall grade was the best for this unit thanks to strong grades in tackling (75.6) and pass rushing (74.7). Cornerback Jaycee Horn came in second place at 72.3 overall.
At the other end it was an abysmal outing for most of the defensive front, six of whom graded out lower than 50.0 overall. That includes DJ Johnson, A'Shawn Robinson, Shy Tuttle, LaBryan Ray, Tarron Jackson and Nick Thurman. The lowest grades went to rookie corner Chau Smith-Wade (27.9 overall) and middle linebacker Chandler Wooten (27.8).
Lonnie Johnson Jr. leads special teams
Last but not least, Feleipe Franks has had his streak of leading the team's special teams grades broken. Cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. took the honor this week, coming in with a 90.0 grade. Franks finished third (70.5) behind wide receiver David Moore (73.6).
