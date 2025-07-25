What Dave Canales said about Bryce Young's 2nd INT of Panthers training camp
The Carolina Panthers have held a few practices since the official start of training camp on Tuesday. Among the early storylines we've seen is the team's new-found depth at wide receiver on display. Carolina's defense has also shown more life than we've come to expect, especially in the turnovers department.
So far, the Panthers defense has picked off starting quarterback Bryce Young twice at camp. The first went to safety Demani Richardson, who might be in line to start at safety opposite Tre'Von Moehrig if the team doesn't sign a veteran before Week 1. The second went to outside linebacker Patrick Jones II.
Any time an edge rusher picks off a QB it raises eyebrows, but head coach Dave Canales believes it was more a great defensive play than a bad throw by Young. Here's what he had to say about it.
Dave Canales on Bryce Young's second pick
Interceptions have been one of several recurring problems in Young's career thus far. To date he has thrown 19 of them in just 30 games. However, Young did make some serious progress in this area down the stretch of the 2024 regular season.
After an ugly outing against the Dallas Cowboys, Young got back on track and finished the year strong, throwing seven touchown passes and zero interceptions over his final three starts.
As for the Panthers defense, this represents some progress - however meaningless it might be during training camp. Last season they only forced nine interceptions - jus seven teams around the league had fewer in 2024. Overall they were -5 in turnover differential - one of several areas they'll have to improve upon in 2025 if they're going to post more than five wins.
