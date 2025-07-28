Dave Canales comments on first fight at Panthers training camp
When the pads finally go on, things tend to get a bit more chippy at training camp. For the Carolina Panthers, today's practice was the first fully-padded session of the year, and they did not disappoint. While you never want to see a full-blown brawl where there's risk of injuries, you also can't really trust an NFL team that never gets into any fights.
On that score, we have just been treated to the first skirmish at Panthers camp. According to beat reporters, the fight ensued when linebacker Trevin Wallace popped running back Chuba Hubbard after he caught a swing pass. The two were quickly separated by their teammates before it could get too serious, though.
Trevin Wallace, Chuba Hubbard scuffle
Here's what head coach Dave Canales had to say about it after practice.
Dave Canales on Panthers' first fight
Wallace was passed over for the defensive playcaller role after Josey Jewell was released - that duty has fallen to veteran Christian Rozeboom, who signed with the Panthers in free agency. Ideally Wallace will be able to take over that job eventually, but for now he's still going to be on the weakside.
As for Hubbard, he's coming off a major breakout year that should have sent him to his first career Pro Bowl, but he was snubbed. If the offensive line can manage to stay healthy, he should project for another strong line in 2025. However, Carolina's backfield depth is vastly better now than it was last season, so we may see Hubbard's carries take a dip in favor of Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne.
