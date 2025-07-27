What Dave Canales said about Hunter Renfrow's big day at Panthers training camp
Every year each NFL team seem to get a surprise standout during training camp and the preseason. Inevitably some player who was considered washed up or is relatively unknown starts stacking great plays day after day, until they have a legitimate hype train going for them.
This year it seems that the Carolina Panthers have found that training camp MVP in veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who sat out the entire 2024 NFL season dealing with ulcerative colitis. Since he joined the Panthers he's done nothing but turn heads with great catches, though - including a super-slick route during yesterday's practice that torched safety Tre'Von Moehrig.
After practice was over, Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer asked head coach Dave Canales about how Renfrow has been showing out at camp. Here's how he responded.
Dave Canales on Hunter Renfrow
As impressive as Renfrow has been at camp, there's not a whole lot of room for him on the initial 53-man roster. Historically, the Panthers have carried six wide receivers during the regular season. We can safely assume that Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and rookie Tetairoa McMillan are going to make the cut and serve as the starting trio at this position.
After those three, there are no guarantees to be found. That means Renfrow is competing with Jalen Coker, David Moore, Jimmy Horn Jr. and a handful of other receivers for those final three spots.
Renfrow's experience and strong summer performance might be enough to put him over the top - but that's far from a sure thing.
