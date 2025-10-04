Dave Canales reveals role for rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. in Panthers debut
It’s been a shaky start for Dave Canales’s team, who have dropped three of their first four games. And getting off to a good start on a weekly basis has been a problem for the 1-3 Carolina Panthers. Canales’s inconsistent squad has been outscored a combined 68-22 in the first half, and the Panthers’ offense has produced only two touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of play in those contests.
From injury issues on the offensive front, to erratic play from quarterback Bryce Young, to being shorthanded at times at wide receiver. Carolina could use some instant excitement on both offense and the return game. That help could be coming on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, who also own a 1-3 record.
Speedy wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. was a sixth-round pick in April. The former University of Colorado standout has not appeared in a regular-season game this season, but that’s about to change.
Veteran wideout David Moore was placed on injured reserve this week, opening the door for Horn.
“When I know Jimmy is confident about what’s happening,” added Canales earlier this week (via Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com), “you see the speed and ability really show up, and that’s what’s happened in the last two weeks as he’s continuing to get himself ready because you just never know, and here we are. And he’s done the work, he’s working really hard, it’s all hands on deck, he’s into it, he’s excited about it.”
Perhaps Horn is the spark needs on not only offense but special teams as well. Keep in mind that during the preseason, he returned one punt for a single yard but also took back five kickoffs for 88 yards—including a long of 28 yards. After four weeks of play this season, the Panthers are dead last in the league in punt return average, and 30th in the NFL in kickoff return average.
