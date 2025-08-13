Dave Canales, Xavier Legette open up on WR’s costly ejection from preseason game
On the second series of the Carolina Panthers’ first preseason outing of 2025 on Friday night, quarterback Bryce Young and rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan combined for a 30-yard completion. Two plays later, there was something else to get excited about, and not in a positive way.
Following a run by Carolina’s Chuba Hubbard that gained zero yards, Panthers’ wide receiver Xavier Legette and Cleveland Browns’ safety Rayshawn Jenkins were involved in a close encounter that resulted in both players being ejected from the game. The Panthers would end the drive with a Young-to-Jalen Coker touchdown pass, but the incident took a bit of luster off that moment in what proved to be a 30-10 loss to Kevin Stefanski’s club.
Xavier Legette and Dave Canales spoke about Friday night’s incident
“Legette didn’t explain what triggered the fight,” explained Joseph Person of The Athletic, “which led to the first ejection of his football career. He’s expecting to be fined for his actions, which he said would serve as a deterrent the next time he’s in a situation where tempers are flaring.”
Carolina’s sideline leader put the incident into perspective this week. Of course, there’s a lot to be done in terms of this week’s clash with the Texans at Houston, as well as preparation for the regular season. In other words, time to get back to business. “Legette caught several passes during Monday’s full-pads practice,” added Person, “which Panthers’ coach Dave Canales jokingly attributed to Legette having fresh legs. Kidding aside, Canales said he was glad to see Legette bounce back from his DQ.”
“We had a great conversation afterward,” said Canales. “He knows. He wasn’t defensive about it. He was like, ‘I’ve gotta be better.’ Kind of just moved on, and he was ready to work today.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL analyst adds insult to injury from Panthers’ preseason opener
Panthers rookie Princely Umanmielen reacts to his ‘Madden’ likeness
Xavier Legette explains his side of preseason fight with Browns safety
3 Panthers veterans whose roster spots could be in serious danger