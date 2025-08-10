All Panthers

What Panthers' WR Tetairoa McMillan said about Bryce Young after first game together

There were mixed reviews regarding the rookie wideout’s first NFL appearance. Regardless, Tetairoa McMillan and his quarterback are on the same page.

Russell Baxter

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan surprised many four months ago when he opted to add a wide receiver in the first round, rather than a pass rusher. Now it’s just a matter before a talented pass-catching prospect and an emerging quarterback make each other better.

Depending on who you ask or what you read, the NFL debut for Carolina Panthers’ rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was either promising or disappointing. He caught his first two passes thrown to him on Friday night vs. the Browns in the preseason opener for both clubs. He and quarterback Bryce Young combined for a 30-yard gain, and then teamed for a 13-yard reception. McMillan also appeared to be in position to snare a scoring pass from Young, but failed to come up with the ball.

After the game, the former University of Arizona wideout spoke with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. His first question was in regards to that 30-yard connection down the right sidelines.

Tetairoa McMillan’s chemistry with Bryce Young headed in right direction

“I just saw a perfectly-placed ball,” explained McMillan (via Michael Baca of NFL.com). “You know, I just got to go out there and make plays when the plays come to me, so, at the end of the day, my job is to catch the ball. If it touches my hands, I got to come down with it.”

Wolfe also asked McMillan about rhythm and chemistry with the young signal-caller. “I definitely feel like it’s headed in the right direction,” explained the eighth overall pick in April’s draft (via Baca). “I even told him today coming off the sideline, I’m like, ‘Man, I like what you’re doing out there. Just keep doing it—we’re gonna connect, “I told him, ‘Don’t worry -- I’m gonna try and make your job easier.’”

Patience will certainly have to be exercised as this duo looks to build some better cohesion via more reps. The results could be a game changer for Dave Canales’s squad.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Carolina Panthers urged to cut ties with their star pass-catcher

Insider foolishly clams regression likely for Carolina Panthers

QB only mock draft sees Bryce Young land with SB contender

Unheralded Panthers draft pick manhandles Browns lineman

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.