What Panthers' WR Tetairoa McMillan said about Bryce Young after first game together

Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan surprised many four months ago when he opted to add a wide receiver in the first round, rather than a pass rusher. Now it’s just a matter before a talented pass-catching prospect and an emerging quarterback make each other better.
Depending on who you ask or what you read, the NFL debut for Carolina Panthers’ rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was either promising or disappointing. He caught his first two passes thrown to him on Friday night vs. the Browns in the preseason opener for both clubs. He and quarterback Bryce Young combined for a 30-yard gain, and then teamed for a 13-yard reception. McMillan also appeared to be in position to snare a scoring pass from Young, but failed to come up with the ball.
After the game, the former University of Arizona wideout spoke with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. His first question was in regards to that 30-yard connection down the right sidelines.
Tetairoa McMillan’s chemistry with Bryce Young headed in right direction
“I just saw a perfectly-placed ball,” explained McMillan (via Michael Baca of NFL.com). “You know, I just got to go out there and make plays when the plays come to me, so, at the end of the day, my job is to catch the ball. If it touches my hands, I got to come down with it.”
Wolfe also asked McMillan about rhythm and chemistry with the young signal-caller. “I definitely feel like it’s headed in the right direction,” explained the eighth overall pick in April’s draft (via Baca). “I even told him today coming off the sideline, I’m like, ‘Man, I like what you’re doing out there. Just keep doing it—we’re gonna connect, “I told him, ‘Don’t worry -- I’m gonna try and make your job easier.’”
Patience will certainly have to be exercised as this duo looks to build some better cohesion via more reps. The results could be a game changer for Dave Canales’s squad.
