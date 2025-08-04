Defensive stud named Carolina Panthers' most likely future Hall of Famer
Cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tight end Antonio Gates, and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe made up the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. To date, the Carolina Panthers have one primary enshrinee in Canton, Ohio, in the form of versatile defender Julius Peppers. He was a member of the Class of 2024.
It seems like only a matter of time before linebacker Luke Kuechly and wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. join Peppers in Canton. Both have fallen short to date. Kuechly was a finalist in 2025, but did not get the necessary votes.
Here’s a look to the future. Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports pointed to one player on each of the 32 current rosters in the NFL and who is its most likely future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As for the Panthers, his selection was five-year defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who is looking to make a big comeback this upcoming season.
Panthers’ DT Derrick Brown could emerge as an eventual Hall of Famer
“Brown is hoping to rebound from last year's injury,” explained DeArdo. “A former first-round pick, Brown had the most complete year of his career in 2023, setting career highs with 103 tackles in addition to two sacks, an interception and six pass breakups. Brown is hoping to get back to that level this year after an injury in Week 1 sidelined him for the remainder of the 2024 season.”
The seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft had missed only one game during his first four seasons in the league. Now the talented defender, who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023, looks to regain his star form and pick up where he left off before suffering that knee injury. Could it start with winning 2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors? Food for thought.
