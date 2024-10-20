Diontae Johnson injury: Latest update on Panthers WR's status for Week 7 game
The Carolina Panthers have a pretty lengthy injury report this week, especially for this early in the regular season. In fact, even for December the number of names on it would be long. Among the 20 players who are listed with one ailmet or another there are several key contributors. That includes right tackle Taylor Moton, who's been ruled out for the second straight game due to an eblow injury. The team's primary backup at that spot, Yosh Nijman is also questionable (knee), so Carolina may be down to their third option at right tackle.
Perhaps the biggest name on the injury report is that of the team's new number one wide receiver, Diontae Johnson. He is dealing with several different issues, including rib, hamstring and ankle issues. As banged up as he is, apparently Johnson is good to go, according to Ian Rapoport.
NFL Network on Diontae Johnson
This is a relief for the Panthers, who need all the help they can get for a matchup where they're road underdogs by nearly 10 points. Johnson has been a critical piece for Carolina's passing game, as he's led the team in targets by a wide margin. Heading into Week 7 he's been thrown at 55 times between Bryce Young and Andy Dalton, 30 more than any other Panthers player. Next up is rookie Xavier Legette (25), followed by Jonathan Mingo (22) for some reason.
