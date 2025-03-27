DK Metcalf says Luke Kuechly gave him his welcome to the NFL, rookie moment
There are a bunch of better wide receivers around the NFL but there are very few better all-around athletes than PIttsburgh Steelers wideout DK Metcalf. Originally a 2019 second-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks, Metcalf has an extremely rare combination of size, strength, speed and explosiveness - making it very difficutl for defenders to keep up, let alone actually lay hands on him. There are exceptions, though.
Metcalf was recently a guest on the Get Got podcast hosted by Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson. At one point DK shared a story about getting his welcome to the NFL, rookie moment from Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly. Watch.
DK Metcalf on Luke Kuechly
Kuechly was a pretty impressve athlete himself for his position, but what made him truly great was his ferocity. While Kuechly mostly gets credit for his creepy high football IQ, what seems to stand out most to the guys who competed against him was how hard he brought it. As much as anyone who's played linebacker in the modern era and isn't named Ray Lewis, Kuechly's oppnents have often shared similar anecdotes - that being some variation of when Kuechly hit you, you knew it.
As Metcalf mentioned, that's a Hall of Famer. He should have been on in the first ballot but he will get in eventually.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ex-Panthers desperate for Cam Newton, team to mend relationship
Panthers predicted to draft 23-sack superstar after trade-up with Giants
Late-blooming Panthers star named team’s most overpaid player
Depressing trade proposal sends star Panthers defender to Packers