Draft analyst thinks Carolina Panthers could have moving on their minds come April 24
The Carolina Panthers have a first-round pick this year. That’s hardly breaking news, unless you consider that back in 2023, they made a huge trade with the Chicago Bears in order to obtain the number-one overall selection. The choice was University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Among the treasure trove of picks that was sent to the Bears was the team’s first-round selection in 2024.
Hence, the Panthers sat out Round One last year. As of now, that doesn’t appear it will be the case once again. The club’s 5-12 finish this past season, a three-game improvement from their disastrous 2-15 showing in 2023, has general manager Dan Morgan with the eighth overall selection roughly nine weeks from now.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is not only a draft analyst, he’s a former scout for the Eagles, Browns, and Ravens. On his most recent edition of his Move the Sticks podcast, he made mention of the franchise that may bear watching Thursday night, April, 24, at storied Lambeau Field.
“Carolina, I even mentioned this in the blurb, they’re a prime trade candidate as well,” explained Jeremiah. “It sucks when you have a lot of needs on your team. The nice thing is you can afford to slide around and move around a little bit because you’re still gonna get somebody that’s gonna help you out.”
That “lots of needs” things can’t be understated. While Young looked like a different player the second half of 2024 after a rough rookie campaign and a rocky first two games in 2024, there are holes everywhere.
Most of the issues are on defense, a unit that allowed 59 offensive touchdowns this past season. The team is in dire need of pass-rushing help (Jeremiah has the Panthers selecting University of Georgia edge-rusher Jalon Walker with the eighth pick). Perhaps what the club could really use is more picks to add a plethora of young talent.
For the record, the franchise record for draft selections in one year is 11. That was the franchise’s initial class back in 1995, and that number was duplicated in 2021.
