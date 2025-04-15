2025 NFL draft: Panthers projected to pick Notre Dame QB as Bryce Young backup
The Panthers aren't in the market for a starting quarterback for the first time in seemingly forever. Bryce Young proved in his second go-around as the starter last year that he's capable of being a franchise guy. It remains to be seen if he can actually fulfill that role, but for now, he's QB1.
Beyond him, Carolina doesn't truly have a long-term plan. Andy Dalton agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal earlier this offseason, which will take him through his age 39 season. Once his contract expires, Dalton could contemplate retiring. As a matter of fact, it could happen after this upcoming year as well.
One thing that sticks in the back of my mind is something that Dave Canales said in his early days as the Panthers' head coach. He mentioned that he likes the idea of having another young quarterback on the roster in which he can develop. Perhaps he can find that guy in this year's draft.
In Kyle Crabbs' latest mock draft on The 33rd Team, he projects the Panthers to select Notre Dame quarterback, and former Duke Blue Devil, Riley Leonard, in the fifth round.
Leonard had a strong year and a half as the main guy in Durham before making the move to Notre Dame where he led the Fighting Irish back to the National Championship for the first time since 2012. He led the Atlantic Coast Conference in completion percentage, connecting on 66.7% of his pass attempts while tossing for 2,861 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
His ability to use his legs made him a dynamic weapon at the collegiate level, rushing for 2,130 yards and 36 touchdowns throughout his career, including 906 yards and 17 scores this season.
