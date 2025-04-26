2025 NFL draft: Panthers select Colorado wide receiver with 208th overall pick
With what will likely be their final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.
Horn started out at South Florida, where he quickly became one of the top receivers in the American Athletic Conference, hauling in a combined 67 receptions for 959 yards and four touchdowns.
Following the 2022 season, Horn jumped into the transfer portal and became one of the most coveted players on the market. After being pursued by a number of schools, he landed at Colorado, joining the first team led by Deion Sanders.
Horn caught 95 passes for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with the Buffs. He becomes the second receiver to be drafted by Carolina this weekend, joining Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, who was selected eighth overall on Thursday night.
Lance Zierlein's scouting report on NFL Network:
"Horn is small but competitive and has the speed to make teams pay attention. The target rate and production dipped in 2024, but the hands and catch consistency were vastly improved from 2023. He needs to prove he can uncover against a more athletic and physical brand of coverage in the league. Horn catches in traffic without hesitation and has the wiggle and gas to hit a big play once it is in his hands. The size and durability will concern teams, but he’s fast and fearless, which will appeal to squads looking to stretch the field from the slot."
