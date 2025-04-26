2025 NFL draft: Panthers select Georgia running back with 114th overall pick
After turning the focus to defense on day two, Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan flipped back over to the offensive side of the ball to select Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (5'9", 198 lbs) with the 114th overall pick.
Etienne began his collegiate career with Florida, where he totaled 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns on 249 carries. This past season, he transferred to the Gators' rival, Georgia, and posted 609 yards and nine scores on 112 carries.
The Panthers gave starting running back Chuba Hubbard a new deal and brought in veteran Rico Dowdle in free agency to replace Miles Sanders, who they let walk in free agency. Last year's second-round pick Jonathon Brooks tore the same ACL he suffered while in college at Texas and is expected to miss the entire 2025 season.
NFL Network's scouting report via Lance Zierlein:
"Low-mileage back with modest production and average explosiveness but legitimate three-down versatility. He lacks the speed and power of his brother, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Etienne, but Trevor wins with vision, elusiveness and efficiency. He is capable inside and does a nice job of staying tight to the track but could struggle to get tough yards. He runs with average burst wide but sets up tacklers and gets in and out of cuts without losing speed. Etienne catches with sticky hands, evades tacklers in space and has a very good understanding of protections. He has middle-round value but could become a third-down option early in his career."
