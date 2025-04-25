2025 NFL draft: NFC West team tried to trade up for Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan
Outside of the Jacksonville Jaguars trading up to the No. 2 spot to select wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, the Carolina Panthers had arguably the biggest surprise in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
McMillan was viewed by most as the top pure (excluding Travis Hunter) receiver in this class, but many assumed he wouldn't be picked in the top ten. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, "The (Los Angeles) Rams were making calls to move up, and teams believed L.A. was seeking to draft Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan."
The Panthers did have a need for a big-time threat on the perimeter, but with all of the needs the team has on the defensive side of the football, the assumption was that Dan Morgan would take the best defensive player on the board.
Morgan told reporters shortly following the pick that "Defense is still a need and we have eight more picks. We wanted to add the best player. We wanted to follow the board and who we thought was going to help us the most up there. We got our guy and we're excited about it."
