Panthers great Steve Smith makes feelings known about Tet McMillan pick
Steve Smith Sr. went against the grain in calling Matthew Golden the 2025 draft class's WR1 over Tetairoa McMillan. Then, the Carolina Panthers went against Smith's scouting. Smith was famously right about Cooper Kupp and others, but the Panthers disagreed.
They wanted McMillan, so they passed on Jalon Walker and trading back. How does the greatest wide receiver in Panthers history feel about it? Not very good, apparently. And he took to X to make sure the world knows it.
Smith posted a GIF with the question, "Do you like the pick, Smitty?" in which a child shot themselves with a toy gun in an uncomfortable spot. Without explicitly saying it, Smith made his feelings known. He is not a fan of the pick.
It's unclear if Smith would like the pick had it been Golden, his WR1. He may just not like the value of a round one WR there. He may also have preferred his former team to target defense with this pick as they had a historically bad unit on that side of the ball. Whatever the reason, the former wideout is not someone who's on board with the pick.
Smith himself was a third-round pick and he went on to become a probable future Hall of Famer. Time will tell if he or the Panthers were right about McMillan.
