Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons furious over Panthers' first-round pick
Since the day the Carolina Panthers' 2024 season came to an end and the mock drafts started populating the fan base's newsfeed, analysts from all over were projecting Dan Morgan to select a defensive player with the eighth pick in the draft to try to improve the league's worst defense.
On Thursday night, he surprised everyone by selecting Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The selection had Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons infuriated.
“That was supposed to be our pick. He was supposed to be opposite CeeDee Lamb," Parsons said during a live stream of draft coverage at Bleacher Report.
The Cowboys desperately need to add playmakers to their offense after a rough 2024 campaign in which they finished third in the NFC East with a record of 7-10. Just a handful of picks later, the Cowboys would end up selecting offensive lineman Tyler Booker, who will replace Zack Martin, who announced his retirement back in February.
Carolina will likely have a heavy focus on defense on days two and three of the draft, but tonight, they were able to supply third-year quarterback Bryce Young with another weapon. McMillan caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns during his three seasons at the University of Arizona.
