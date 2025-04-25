2025 NFL draft: Carolina Panthers earn 'A' grade for surprise first-round pick
The Carolina Panthers had Jalon Walker in their laps. They could've also traded back, but they ultimately stayed put and went with the guy they wanted over all others: Tetairoa McMillan. They provided Bryce Young a legitimate weapon, but the NFL world was pretty stunned by it.
That doesn't really matter, though. What matters is if it was the right pick, and it seems to be, at least for now. Walker fell to 15th, so it's not as if teams were clamoring for him. And for what it's worth, the NFL media seems to like the pick, too. Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano and Daniel Flick do, anyway.
They gave the pick an A. "Bryce Young is going to enjoy throwing downfield shots to the massive 6' 4", 213-pound wide receiver from Arizona. McMillan’s sizable catch radius and elite ball skills made him one of the top receiver prospects in this draft. He’s physical at the point of the attack, turning 50/50 balls into favorable odds," Manzano said. "There were predraft concerns about his work ethic, but the numbers don’t suggest that, with McMillan coming off back-to-back seasons of recording at least 84 catches, 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns."
Flick provided some scouting, saying, "McMillan is a fluid mover who is efficient entering and exiting breaks. He’s more of a speed player vertically, and not an elite separator, but his large catch radius, strong hands and high-level concentration allow him to make difficult catches in traffic. McMillan is smart, instinctual, strong and slippery after the catch, and he can play inside and outside. He should be a productive target for Young early in his career."
Ultimately, five of the eight picks leading up to and including Carolina's got an A grade from Sports Illustrated, but this is good. The Panthers made a surprise move, and that's usually a bad sign. This time, it seems to be a good one.
