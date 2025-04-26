All Panthers

2025 NFL draft: Panthers trade up for Texas A&M EDGE Nic Scourton at No. 51 overall

Carolina adds a massive piece to its front seven.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) looks toward the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) looks toward the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan didn't want to sit around and wait until pick No. 57, so he struck a deal with the Denver Broncos to move up six spots to select Texas A&M pass rusher Nic Scourton. Carolina sent No. 57, No. 74, No. 111, and No. 230 in exchange for the 51st pick, No. 85, No. 122, and No. 208.

Scourton (6'3", 257 lbs) began his collegiate career at Purdue, where he combined for 72 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks across two seasons. As a sophomore in 2023, Scourton led the Big Ten in sacks with 10.

The Bryan, Texas, native transferred closer to home this past season to play for the Texas A&M Aggies and had a productive season, tallying 37 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, two passes defended, and a forced fumble.

In the pre-draft process, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

"Physical edge presence with the potential for creating havoc on all three downs. Scourton can power across the blocker’s face and into gaps but is an average “set-and-contain” run defender. He plays with adequate hustle and range in pursuit and hits runners with heavy pads. He’s an eclectic rusher with a mature rush plan and rarely shows opponents the same look on consecutive plays. He won’t outrace or bulldoze tackles, but he utilizes tempo alterations and a bag full of moves and counters. Teams threw chips and double-teams his way out of concern and respect. Scourton’s size, demeanor and rush talent give him a chance to become a productive three-down starter off the edge."

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Carolina Panthers earn ‘A’ grade for surprise first-round pick in NFL draft

NFC West team tried to trade up or Panthers’ new WR Tetairoa McMillan

Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons furious over Panthers’ first-round pick

Panthers legend Steve Smith makes feelings known on Tet McMillan pick

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Draft