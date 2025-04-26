2025 NFL draft: Panthers trade up for Texas A&M EDGE Nic Scourton at No. 51 overall
Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan didn't want to sit around and wait until pick No. 57, so he struck a deal with the Denver Broncos to move up six spots to select Texas A&M pass rusher Nic Scourton. Carolina sent No. 57, No. 74, No. 111, and No. 230 in exchange for the 51st pick, No. 85, No. 122, and No. 208.
Scourton (6'3", 257 lbs) began his collegiate career at Purdue, where he combined for 72 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks across two seasons. As a sophomore in 2023, Scourton led the Big Ten in sacks with 10.
The Bryan, Texas, native transferred closer to home this past season to play for the Texas A&M Aggies and had a productive season, tallying 37 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, two passes defended, and a forced fumble.
In the pre-draft process, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.
"Physical edge presence with the potential for creating havoc on all three downs. Scourton can power across the blocker’s face and into gaps but is an average “set-and-contain” run defender. He plays with adequate hustle and range in pursuit and hits runners with heavy pads. He’s an eclectic rusher with a mature rush plan and rarely shows opponents the same look on consecutive plays. He won’t outrace or bulldoze tackles, but he utilizes tempo alterations and a bag full of moves and counters. Teams threw chips and double-teams his way out of concern and respect. Scourton’s size, demeanor and rush talent give him a chance to become a productive three-down starter off the edge."
