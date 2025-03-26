Analyst advises Panthers to find their Mike Evans in 2025 NFL draft
Finding playmakers for QB Bryce Young remains a top priority for the Carolina Panthers this offseason along with fixing all of the issues on the defensive side of the ball.
While most mock draft projections have Carolina taking a defensive player with the eighth overall pick (or in trade-back scenarios), they could make a move to land one of the top wide receivers in this class.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report offered his one piece of advice for GM Dan Morgan heading into April. "In Bryce Young's crucial third season, you want Tetairoa McMillan to be his Mike Evans," Moton said while suggesting McMillan be the Panthers' first-round selection.
Early on in the draft process, McMillan was tabbed as a top-10 pick and the guy who would likely be the first receiver off of the board. As teams dived deeper into his tape and met with him at the NFL Combine, his draft stock has slipped ever so slightly. Teams still believe he can have an immediate impact as a rookie and have a stellar career, but he's not as polished of a product as top receivers in recent drafts have been.
If Carolina were to draft McMillan, it would almost certainly come in a trade-back scenario, which is something Dan Morgan is open to doing. The more cracks the Panthers get at the plate, the better the odds are of them fixing their top-line defensive issues and their depth across the board.
In three years at Arizona, McMillan caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns.
