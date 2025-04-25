Carolina Panthers updated WR depth chart with Tetairoa McMillan
A lot of work needs to be done on the defensive side of the ball, but Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan didn't seem pressured into making the eighth overall pick a defensive player. He noted how the team addressed some of the needs in free agency and how they still have a war chest of draft picks left, which will be used on defenders.
So, how does Carolina's wide receiver room look now with the addition of Tetairoa McMillan?
Updated depth chart projection
X: Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Dan Chisena
SL: Adam Thielen, David Moore
Z: Xavier Legette, Dax Milne, T.J. Luther
Analysis
The young trio of McMillan, Legette, and Coker provides some excitement, but there's also a lot of uncertainty. McMillan obviously hasn't played a single snap in the NFL, Legette had an up-and-down rookie season, and Coker exceeded expectations as an undrafted free agent. The group needs another established veteran alongside Adam Thielen to ensure that the room will be in good shape next fall.
McMillan figures to start at the X, which Dave Canales hinted at last night in his post-draft press conference, sliding Xavier Legette over to the Z. Don't expect Legette to stay in one spot, though. He's someone who can be used in a variety of ways and will likely benefit from not being pigeonholed into a single spot.
The two veterans, Thielen and Moore, will handle most of the work in the slot, but don't be surprised to see Carolina take another receiver late on day three of the draft who can fit into the rotation there. Thielen can't play forever, and they need more speed anyway.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers earn ‘A’ grade for surprise first-round pick in NFL draft
NFC West team tried to trade up or Panthers’ new WR Tetairoa McMillan
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons furious over Panthers’ first-round pick
Panthers legend Steve Smith makes feelings known on Tet McMillan pick